On ‘The Golden Girls,’ Debbie Reynolds Almost Replaced Bea Arthur as the 4th Roommate.

On ‘The Golden Girls,’ Debbie Reynolds came close to replacing Bea Arthur as the fourth roommate.

The Golden Girls is one of the most well-known classic television sitcoms in the United States.

From 1985 to 1992, the show aired on the NBC Network and was a hit.

The onscreen chemistry between the four roommates was the show’s biggest selling point.

In the sixth season, on the other hand, Debbie Reynolds came close to being Bea Arthur’s replacement roommate.

Debbie Reynolds and Bea Arthur I courtesy of the ABC Photo ArchivesDisney General Entertainment Content courtesy of Getty Images

During the original run of The Golden Girls, there was plenty of backstage drama.

Arthur had grown dissatisfied by the end of the series.

As production began, there was some skepticism about Arthur’s participation in Season 6.

At one point, the producers considered replacing Arthur with Debbie Reynolds.

In Golden Girls Forever, An Unauthorized Look Behind The Lanai, writer Marc Sotkin discussed the possibility of Reynolds being the fourth roommate.

“So we debated whether or not to bring in a “guest star of the week” to see if anyone else would be a good first replacement for her?” Debbie Reynolds was the first – and, in many ways, the last – person to test that theory.

‘

During a guest appearance, Golden Girls fans got a glimpse of how Reynolds got along with the other ladies.

Reynolds wаs cast as Truby, a potential replacement for Dorothy Zbornаk (Arthur).

After calling off her wedding to Stan Zbornаk (Herb Edelmаn), Dorothy returns to the neighborhood.

Despite the fact that Reynolds’ fans adored her, the show never had to employ her.

Finally, Arthur decided to extend her contract for another year.

Reynolds remembered her guest experience as a positive one when she thought back on it.

“Working on the show with those incredible women was a dream come true.”

I was grateful for the chance to work with them for the short period of time that I did.

At any time and in any location, I would have worked with them.

‘

Despite his dissatisfaction with the show, Arthur agreed to stay on.

