On the hectic weekend, the New York factories are retrofitting to manufacture coronavirus face protection for nurses

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Michael Bednark had never thought of making face shields at his Brooklyn factory last week, but on Sunday he carried a prototype to New York’s Department of Health headquarters for judging by the desperate city officials to become .

Nurses and doctors have advocated more protective equipment to prevent them from becoming infected by coughing when fighting the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is accelerating across the city. The virus has hospitalized thousands of New Yorkers with respiratory disease and killed at least 131 people.

In response, a number of city agencies, nonprofit groups, and small city factories gathered in a flood of emails, phone calls, and car rides nearby over the weekend. By Tuesday, production lines that had built elegant Nike sneaker display stands had been upgraded to produce face protection a thousand times a day.

“Last week we shut down, fired people, and prepared to go into a situation where we were looking for shelter at home,” Bednark, founder of Bednark Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, said in an interview. “On Thursday, we saw that there would be a need for medical care.”

His landlord, the non-profit Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, spoke to city officials about how the historic manufacturing center, where the U.S. military had built ships for over a century, could help address the serious medical deficiency.

“It quickly became clear that face shields, if mobilized quickly, are something that we can actually bring to the front,” said City Hall official named Mayor Bill de Blasio last week, about ramping up production to monitor what Rodrigues called a “war effort”.

Healthcare professionals can use the face shields in some environments instead of the N95 face masks that have become a rare commodity. New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday there was nowhere else to find protective gear for sale.

Bednark already had a lot of foam in his workshop to soften the shield where he wraps himself around a nurse’s forehead. Its plastic suppliers agreed to open on Saturday to give it the necessary rolls of polyethylene terephthalate, a clear polymer that shouldn’t fog up when nurses wipe it with disinfectant.

In the meantime, a Brooklyn Navy Yard security officer drove to the New York Ministry of Health headquarters in Queens to lend Bednark and his designer colleagues face protection and a copy of medical protective clothing, according to Navy Yard President David Ehrenberg.

Bednark, who typically produces sleek, bespoke components for the interior of restaurants and retailers, and a skeleton staff cut their materials, did some test assemblies and at 9 p.m. had completed several prototypes on Saturday. They emailed pictures to Ministry of Health officials.

“You loved it,” said Bednark.

The next day, he brought the best prototype to the city’s Department of Health headquarters for a deputy health commissioner who suggested only minor changes: make the elastic headband adjustable and soften the pointed corners of the shield.

The draft was approved by Sunday evening. “Everything was moving at lightning speed,” said Rodrigues, the town hall official who described the shields as a lifesaver.

The city’s nonprofit Empire Development Corporation (EDC), controlled by the mayor, shared Bednark’s design specifications with other city factories.

EDC said it had heard of more than 500 companies like Bednark offering resources to fight the outbreak.

“It is very interesting to see how a pandemic can cause you to rethink the value of a local manufacturing economy,” said Lindsay Clinton, who oversees EDC’s innovation department, in an interview.

Bednark plans to supply the city with 120,000 face shields by the end of the month, while MakerSpace and Adafruit Industries will manufacture another 12,000 from Bednark’s design, EDC said.

“We are mobilizing for our country at a time of need,” said Bednark, “just as the Navy Yard was mobilized to build ships for World War II.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; editing by Cynthia Osterman)