On the Ohio Turnpike, a snowplow driver was fired after causing damage to 55 vehicles.

A snowplow driver was fired after damaging 55 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike.

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio – According to a statement from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, a snowplow driver was fired after his plow threw snow and slush onto the opposite side of the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky, damaging 55 vehicles.

After the January incident, the driver was placed on administrative leave.

In the county of Erie, there have been a total of 23 incidents.

According to the statement, he had a pre-disciplinary hearing on February 4 and received a termination letter on Tuesday.