On the Russia-Ukraine tensions, President Erdogan says that Turkiye wants peace in the region.

On the Russia-Ukraine tensions, Turkish President Erdogan says that his country wants peace in the region.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, says that Ankara hopes to bring the Russian and Ukrainian presidents together as soon as possible.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Turkiye wants peace to reign and hopes for no further negative developments in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, referring to Russia-Ukraine tensions.

“It is our hope that we will be able to bring Mr.

“I want to meet with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenski as soon as possible,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a joint press conference with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in Ankara, Turkey.

Erdogan emphasized how important both his visit to Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkiye are to him.

“At the beginning of next month, I’ll be in Ukraine,” he explained.

Russia is accused of amassing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin has dismissed Western accusations of an impending invasion, claiming that its forces are conducting drills.