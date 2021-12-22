On the Russian proposal for European security, the EU will engage with the US and NATO.

On Russian security proposals, the EU will engage with the US and NATO.

According to Josep Borrell, the EU supports a security agreement based on non-aggression, sovereignty respect, and territorial integrity.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Wednesday that the bloc will engage with both the US and NATO to ensure that its interests are represented in any future discussions with Russia on European security.

Josep Borrell’s comments came as NATO offered to convene a NATO-Russia Council meeting after Moscow presented two draft agreements on European security.

Borrell called NATO’s offer “a significant step,” and reaffirmed the EU’s support for Ukraine, saying the bloc was committed to European security “based on the key principles of non-aggression and respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He accused Russia of annexing Crimea and fueling conflicts in Eastern Ukraine, Georgia’s breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and the Transnistrian region, as well as supporting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

He emphasized that the EU believes in dialogue to resolve disagreements, but added that “any genuine discussion on security in Europe must build on and strengthen OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and UN commitments and obligations.”

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops.

NATO allies are concerned that Russia is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

Russia is accused by the US and its European allies of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by providing military support to separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions.

Moscow and Washington will hold their first consultations in January, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.