On the same day he promised to surrender to cops before being arrested, Justin Johnson, a young Dolph ‘killer,’ released a song about’firing shots.’

On the same day he promised to surrender to cops before being arrested, Justin Johnson, a young Dolph ‘killer,’ released a song about ‘firing shots.’

On the same day he promised to turn himself in to cops, Justin Johnson, the suspect in Young Dolph’s shooting death, released a song about “firing shots.”

Justin Johnson was apprehended in Indiana around 3 p.m. yesterday, according to the US Marshals Service, following a “coordinated investigation.”

US Marshals, the Memphis Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Justin Johnson, 23, on January 5 in connection with Dolph’s death in November 2021.

According to investigators, Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property worth $10,000 to $60,000.

Just days after vowing to turn himself in, Johnson released Track Hawk, a new single with a music video in which he raps about “firing shots.”

The following is the latest information:

“I can’t let anyone get up on me; I’m on the verge of passing out.”

Because I don’t have an address, I won’t be lurking any longer.

Johnson, who goes by the rap moniker Straight Dropp, raps, “I’m firing when I see something moving.”

“This s*** moves at the speed of sand, fifty shots in twеnty seconds…

I’m still short on cash because I’m out of state, and Atlanta is crawling with helicopters.

“Keep my mask on because that’ll be the only time he sees my face and I’ll blame him,” Johnson adds.

“Like Nick, I keep that cannon and play with it to see what comes out of it.”

On Saturday, Johnson took to social media to not only deny the charges, but also to say he’d turn himself in to cops on Monday.

Johnson defends his innocence by writing, “Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.”

According to The US Sun, the Memphis Police Department has “not received any updates” on whether Johnson had turned himself in as promised on social media.

Johnson claimed he would surrender to Shelby County Jail, but as of Monday afternoon, the county’s Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The US Sun that he had not.

A spokesperson added that as of Tuesday morning, when he was “captured” by authorities hours later, there was no evidence he had done so.

“After a coordinated investigation by the US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Justin Johnson was captured today,” the US Marshals said.

A joint press conference between US Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is scheduled for tomorrow.

According to Fox13Memphis, Johnson was recently released from prison after serving several months of a five-year sentence.

Johnson confessed to three charges and pleaded guilty…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]