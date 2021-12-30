On the UK power grid, fossil fuels have reached an all-time low due to the’renewables revolution.’

The Christmas period saw a surge in wind power due to stormy weather.

The use of fossil fuels on the UK’s power grid hit an all-time low this week, according to analysts, indicating that the “renewables revolution” underway in British electricity generation is gaining traction.

According to Drax Electric Insights, coal and gas provided only 6% of electricity just before midnight on Wednesday evening.

“Renewables generated 24.19 GW, or 65 percent of the country’s total electricity needs,” the analysts said in a statement on Thursday. “Fossil fuels were at a new record low.”

Wind was supplying 55% of total electricity to the grid in place of coal and gas, with nuclear contributing 24% and biomass supplying 8%.

The news emphasizes the power balance’s dramatic shift in the last decade.

Fossil fuels provided nearly 59% of electricity to the grid on December 29, 2011, compared to 59% a decade ago.

The achievement caps off a Christmas season in which green power has dominated the grid mix.

The average carbon intensity of the power grid has dropped to just 125g of CO2 per KWh in the last seven days, less than half the current average and 75% lower than the same period in 2012.

If the UK is to stay on track to reach net zero, the carbon intensity of UK electricity must fall to 50g of CO2 per kWh by the end of the decade, and to just 2g of CO2 per kWh by 2050, according to the Climate Change Committee, the UK’s climate advisor.

This will result in a significant increase in renewable energy across the UK. Ministers opened a £285 million auction earlier this month for a new fleet of offshore wind farms capable of powering eight million homes.

