On the west coast of Scotland, 425 litres of ‘fake’ vodka were seized from an illegal distillery.

On Scotland’s west coast, 425 litres of ‘fake’ vodka were seized from an illegal distillery.

HMRC officers searched a unit on an industrial estate and discovered the suspected counterfeit vodka and two stills.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has demolished an illegal alcohol distillery in Greenock.

On Tuesday, HMRC officers searched a unit on an industrial estate in the town, discovering more than 400 litres of suspected counterfeit vodka, multiple pallets of empty 70cl bottles, and two stills – distillation equipment.

Several plastic intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) containing around 12,000 litres of suspected industrial spirit were also discovered during the operation, which was aided by Police Scotland.

“HMRC and our partners will not tolerate the sale of illegal alcohol,” said Joe Hendry, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC.

Drinking fake alcohol poses a serious health risk and can even result in death.

“Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to combat the illicit alcohol market, which costs the UK around £1 billion per year,” says the minister.

This is theft from the taxpayers, and it hurts legitimate businesses.”

The investigation is still underway, and no arrests have been made.