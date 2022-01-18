On Thursday, El Salvador’s president will pay a visit to Turkiye.

On Thursday, the president of El Salvador will pay a visit to Turkiye.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Colombia’s BOGOTA

El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, will travel to Turkiye on Thursday for his first foreign trip of the year.

“On a State Visit this Thursday, I’ll meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan), President of Turkey,” Bukele tweeted.

Sayn Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s Ziyaret ediyorum, bu Perşembe Turkiye Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkan.

According to El Salvador’s government, Bukele will “strengthen relations with the country and seek cooperation and investment opportunities.”

The Turkish Cooperation Agency facilitated the online training module ‘Methods to Combat COVID-19’ in 2021, which benefited 35 doctors and health sector representatives in El Salvador, according to the statement.

“El Salvador has also looked into opportunities for Turkish companies to invest in the energy and tourism sectors.”

Bukele will also pay a visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Meetings with business leaders will also be held during the visit.

“Since taking office, President Bukele has been committed to strengthening diplomatic relations with various countries in order to promote the welfare of Salvadorans,” the statement continued.

El Salvador has an embassy in Ankara, and Turkiye is considering relocating its embassy to the Central American country.

Bukele will be accompanied by his wife, Gabriela de Bukele, and his daughter.