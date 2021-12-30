On Thursday morning, forecasters predict heavy fog, which could make travel difficult.

Heavy fog is expected Thursday morning, according to forecasters, making travel difficult.

Because of the heavy fog that has descended on the area this morning, some central Pennsylvania roads may be more difficult to navigate than others, forecasters said.

According to the National Weather Service, visibility in some parts of the midstate could be reduced to a quarter or half mile of road.

Forecasters advise drivers to use their low-beam headlights, allow extra travel time, and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

This fog is dense and patchy in spots, so some areas may have much thicker fog than others.

Several midstate counties, including Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Lancaster, are expected to be impacted, according to the NWS.

Here is a complete list.

Overcast skies and a chance of rain before 1 p.m. will add to the fog.

Forecasters predict that it will rain on Thursday.

Temperatures will likely reach the low 50s.

Patchy fog is expected to return overnight Thursday, ushering in a cloudy but dry Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Forecasters predict that rain will return overnight Friday into Saturday, continuing through the day and night.

Rain is also possible all day Sunday, according to the NWS.

Right now,

A high of 51 degrees is forecast.

There is a 40% chance of precipitation.

Tonight is a special night.

Mostly cloudy, with a low of 44 degrees.

On Friday,

A high near 56 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Night of Friday

Lows in the mid-fifties.

There is a 60% chance of rain.

On Saturday,

The temperature is expected to reach around 57 degrees.

There is a 90% chance of rain.

Saturday Evening

Lows in the mid-forties, with a chance of rain.

There’s a 70% chance of rain today.

Today is Sunday.

With a high near 57, the sky will be mostly cloudy.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

On a Sunday Night

Lows in the mid-twenties.