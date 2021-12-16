On Thursday, the European Union summit will kick off.

On Thursday, the EU summit will begin.

At the last EU summit in 2021, EU heads of state and government will discuss security issues and vaccine hesitancy.

On Thursday, EU leaders will meet for a year-end summit to discuss the continent’s most pressing issues, including Russia’s military buildup in Ukraine, the future of the bloc’s defense policy, and the fight against COVID-19.

For the first time, three newly installed leaders – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson – will attend the summit.

Foreign policy and security issues will dominate the agenda, including Russia’s recent military buildup, which is seen as threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the migration crisis along the EU’s Belarus border, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s defense strategy, which was presented last month.

Although top EU officials have stated several times in recent weeks that an attack on Ukraine would result in “high political and economic costs” for Russia, the heads of state and government are not expected to take any further decisions on sanctions.

As Borrell explained in the European Parliament on Tuesday, the EU’s diplomats had been planning scenarios for all kinds of actions Russia might take, but they were working in “prevention mode,” hoping to keep the conflict from escalating further.

The EU leaders will also continue to discuss Borrell’s Strategic Compass, a security and defense strategy presented to EU foreign ministers earlier this month.

The action guide lays out specific proposals and timelines for strengthening EU defense, such as establishing a 5,000-strong EU force that can be deployed quickly, investing in industrial capabilities, and defending the EU against cyberattacks.

In order to develop the bloc’s “common strategic vision for the next decade,” the leaders will provide guidance on how to “further enhance our close cooperation with NATO, which remains, for those States that are members of it, the foundation of their collective defense,” according to European Council President Charles Michel in the summit’s invitation letter.

COVID-19 is a set of measurements that can be used to track where people are going.

The EU leaders will also talk about the bloc’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained in the European Parliament on Wednesday, over 300 million people – or roughly 66.6 percent of the EU