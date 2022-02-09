On Thursday, Turkiye and the United Kingdom will hold the first strategic dialogue meeting.

On Thursday, Turkiye and the United Kingdom will hold their first strategic dialogue meeting.

During the talks, bilateral relations and Turkiye-EU relations will be discussed.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Thursday in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, senior Turkish and British officials will meet for the first strategic dialogue meeting.

According to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be co-chaired by Fuat Kaymakci, Turkey’s deputy minister of foreign affairs and director for EU affairs, and Sir Philip Barton, the British Foreign Office’s permanent under-secretary.

During their meeting, Kaymakci and Barton will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, and “views on Turkiye-EU relations and regional issues will be exchanged,” according to the statement.