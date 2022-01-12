On TikTok, Caroline Cruz, Ted Cruz’s daughter, said what?

What did Caroline Cruz, Ted Cruz’s daughter, say on TikTok?

Ted Cruz and his firstborn Caroline appear to have a complicated relationship.

Caroline’s personal life has become a topic of discussion after she revealed some personal details online.

Caroline Cruz is Ted Cruz’s 13-year-old daughter.

Since her father’s celebrity, the teen has stayed out of the spotlight, but she has begun to gain popularity on social media.

Her TikTok account went viral after she began posting lip-sync videos and discussing her conservative father’s controversial views.

Caroline is the Cruz family’s eldest child and Catherine’s older sister, who is 11 years old.

Senator Cruz and his wife Heidi made headlines in February 2021 after whisking their children away to Cancun, Mexico.

The state of Texas was in the midst of a deadly winter storm that had knocked out power to millions of people.

Caroline has stated in an explosive TikTok video that she disagrees with the majority of her father’s viewpoints.

Despite their differing beliefs, the 13-year-old complained that “a lot of people judge her” based on her father’s reputation.

She was asked a series of questions about what it was like to be the daughter of a Republican politician, and she compiled a pros and cons list about her family life.

“One of the positive aspects is that we receive candy and gifts in the mail.

Caroline began, “We also get to travel occasionally.”

However, in a post published in early January 2022, she listed a number of “bad things” that she said make being the Senator’s daughter difficult.

“I literally have to have security following me everywhere,” the adolescent explained.

“Like, if I want to go for a walk around the neighborhood or to a friend’s house or something, I have to have like two security guards following me around.”

Caroline claimed that her father’s media team photoshopped her outfit in a photo for the Cruz family Christmas card to show Cruz’s conservative views.

She shared a photo of herself in a crop top with the same design as the one she appears to be wearing in the group photo.

Caroline explained, “On the Christmas card, they literally made my shirt longer.”

Her social media accounts have been made private since then.