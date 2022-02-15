On Valentine’s Day, I was stranded at the airport for HOURS after Spirit Airlines reported ‘IT issues.’

Passengers on SPIRIT Airlines were outraged on social media after the company announced a temporary ground stop due to “IT issues.”

According to a statement from the airline, many people were left stranded on Valentine’s Day because of connectivity issues.

“How long until things are back up and running?” a Twitter user inquired.

“Being stranded at the airport on Valentine’s Day is incredibly inconvenient! How do you not have a contingency plan in place to send flights out?”

“Been sitting for almost 3 hours on the tarmac in Newark, hostess served a half cup of water and told my fiance he had to pay when he asked for more,” another Twitter user added.

Jeff Rich, who was stranded in Chicago’s O’Hare airport on his way to Phoenix, told The Sun that he was told he might not even fight tonight.

“Phoenix is home for me, but we have places to go in Chicago, so we won’t be too inconvenienced by this,” he said.

“We just want to get home, and I know a lot of people don’t want to be sitting at this airport gate, whether they’re going home or on vacation.”

The delays were also a source of frustration for many on Facebook.

On Spirit’s page, one traveler wrote, “We have been waiting for over 3 hours to leave out of Louisville.”

“I’ll be calling for reimbursement for this inconvenience.”

It is necessary to postpone reservations.

Please inform your customers that they are valued.”

Just after 6 p.m. EST, the airline announced that it had resumed operations following IT issues that caused some delays and cancellations.

The statement read, “Our airport operations are operating normally, and we are working to restore website functionality.”

“Guests who require assistance can chat with us at the airport by scanning the QR code or sending an SMS directly to 833-417-5700.”

FlightAware reports that 31% of the airline’s 225 flights were delayed.

Those whose flights have been canceled can receive a refund, a reservation credit, or be rebooked on another Spirit flight, according to the airline.

When contacted for comment, Spirit Airlines did not respond right away.

This isn’t the first time the low-cost carrier has had operational issues.

In August, it canceled 60% of its flights in a single day, stranding thousands of passengers.

Due to “operational issues” that had been affecting flights for three days, the airline canceled 416 flights for the day.

