On Valentine’s Day, there are seven reasons to be grateful you’re single.

“No matter what day of the year it is, it’s critical to accept, love, and cherish yourself.”

From being in charge of your own happiness to the thrill of playing the field, a life coach has revealed the seven reasons to be glad you’re single this Valentine’s Day.

For many, February 14 is the most romantic day of the year, but for those who are traveling alone, it can be stressful.

According to life coach and happiness expert Heidi Hauer, it can be the ideal time to take stock of your own happiness.

“Valentine’s Day can be a difficult time for single people because they’re bombarded with public displays of love and affection,” she explained.

“This can be especially difficult if you’ve recently broken up or if being single isn’t something you’re used to.

“However, there are a number of reasons why being single on the’so-called’ most romantic day of the year is a good thing.

“No matter what day of the year it is, it’s critical to accept, love, and cherish yourself.”

“This isn’t to say that being single is a path to happiness that should be celebrated.

Without a doubt, most people are happiest when they are in a loving, caring relationship.

“However, not every relationship is as warm and loving as this.

Being single is far superior to being in a toxic or unsupportive relationship.

“Being alone in a relationship is even worse than being alone.”

You can experience and enjoy life in a different way as a single person.

“It’s most certainly not a reason to be miserable on Valentine’s Day and cry yourself to sleep.”

Here are Heidi’s seven reasons to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single person:

You have the power to make your own happiness.

Valentine’s Day puts a lot of pressure on couples, with both partners feeling obligated to go above and beyond to make the other’s day memorable.

Singletons don’t have to go through the charade because they know they are in charge of their own enjoyment of the big day.

Although it’s tempting to blame happiness on ‘the perfect romantic match,’ the truth is that we create all of our emotions and have everything we need.

Short summary of Infosurhoy