On Valentine’s Day, your bag of Walkers crisps could earn you £1,000!

Crispy Giant is giving away £10,000 to people who find heart-shaped snacks.

Crisp fans who discover a heart-shaped potato-based snack in their Walkers bag today could win £1,000.

If you find a heart-shaped crisp and tweet or post a picture to @walkers_crisps on Twitter or Facebook, you could win one of ten prizes, according to the popular brand.

It also claimed that it has been secretly purchasing all of the heart-shaped crisps for sale on eBay, securing them with bids of around £1 on average, all in the name of ensuring a level playing field.

“We wanted to find a way to spread some love and take Valentine’s Day this year with a bite of levity,” said Rachael Smith of Walkers.

Especially since many people appear to be more concerned about their crisps than their hearts – we recently discovered that eight million people in the UK would rather be single for six months than be separated from their favorite snacks!”

Images of heart-shaped crisps have been quickly shared.

“Husband wasn’t too impressed at having to check each one individually as he usually grabs a massive handful at a time!” Claire Harris said on Twitter after finding two in roast chicken multi bags this weekend.

“My seven-year-old is always finding heart-shaped things and loves crisps,” said twitter user @morgyface.

“So unfair, some of us like to open a tiny bit of the corner, and crush up the crisps without looking at them,” Rachel Pinder wrote.

(Then eat a mouthful of crunchy deliciousness.)”

A Weston super Mare eBay seller made headlines earlier this year when he sold an ‘ultra-rare’ heart-shaped crisp with a puffed-up center for £250 (plus £4.20 shipping).