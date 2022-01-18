On Wednesday night, Central Pennsylvania could see more snow.

On Wednesday night, Central Pennsylvania could see snow for the second time.

Before the end of the week, Harrisburg residents may be subjected to two more bouts of wintry weather.

According to the National Weather Service as of Monday evening, snow showers are possible on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Another round of bitter cold is on the way, with temperatures expected to drop to around 12 degrees on Thursday night and stay in the low 20s on Friday.

Meanwhile, the winter weather advisory for the Harrisburg area that was in effect on Monday was set to expire at 7 p.m.

Overnight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 27 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of around 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but warmer, with a high in the low 40s expected.

There’s a chance of rain Wednesday evening, which could turn to snow showers early Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of around 31 degrees and a low of 12 degrees overnight.

Friday will be partly sunny, with a high of around 23 degrees and a low of around 12 degrees expected overnight.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high of around 33 degrees.