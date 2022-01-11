On Wednesday, the Turkish foreign minister will travel to China.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s foreign minister will travel to China.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to China.

Cavusoglu will discuss “bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues,” according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

In August 1971, Turkiye and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic ties.

In the 1980s, the two countries’ bilateral, economic, and political relations accelerated.

The relationship has progressed to a strategic level of cooperation in the last decade.

As of 2020, the two countries’ trade volume is estimated to be around (dollar)24 billion.

This is due to a rise in Turkish agricultural and husbandry exports to China.