On your winter walk, a nature expert’s guide to spotting the landscape’s hidden wonders

On your winter walk, follow the advice of a nature expert to spot the landscape’s hidden gems.

The icy landscape may appear barren, but if you slow down and look closely, you’ll notice that it is teeming with life.

The countryside has a harsh beauty in the winter; the bright colors and soft contours of summer have been replaced by blacks and browns, and the vista has become more geometric.

The starkly barren nature of winter trees and hedges bears exquisite witness to their base structure, even in this seemingly devastated landscape.

The leafless landscape itself is plain to see, but we must look closely at times to see what is still alive.

I’ve been trying to make people slow down for a long time.

Over the last 30 years, I’ve led thousands of people on wild food walks, and my main message has always been to walk slowly and observe carefully.

While walking through the woods and fields is good exercise and the overall view is still enjoyable, many wonders are hidden from casual view or are simply too small to notice.

I was showing someone a sprig of water-mint when I noticed a small patch of orange dots on the underside of one of the leaves, for example.

With my loupe (a magnifying glass carried by all serious naturalists), I was able to see that it was made up of about 40 orange eggs, each barely half a millimetre long, minutely ornamented, and shaped like a rugby ball with pointed ends.

Although a consultation with three expert entomologists yielded three different answers – invertebrate eggs are tricky – the eggs were clearly segmented, which suggests Diptera (true flies).

I’m not sure if these eggs are overwintering or about to hatch, but insects (or mites… one of those answers!) must survive the cold in some way.

Some will hide as eggs, but the majority will remain as pupae.

Inside the dead hogweed stems is one of my favorite places to look.

These frequently contain overwintering pupae, though I must emphasize that entomology is not my specialty, and it may not be yours either, so an accurate identification will require considerable effort or an appeal to knowledgeable friends (or simply “friend” if you only want one answer).

