Once homeless millionaire who claimed benefits still frets about money because of Centrelink trauma

A millionaire who was homeless and sleeping under a bridge as a teenager said he still stresses about money because of long held trauma from being on welfare.

Harry Sanders, 22, from Melbourne found himself living rough at 17 because of issues in his home life. He is now worth more than $1million.

But before he made his fortune Mr Sanders found himself struggling to get benefits from Centrelink and when he did he ended up in dire living quarters.

He said when he was given government housing he found himself rooming with people who were battling drug addiction.

He said it was ‘insanely tough’ to get onto Centrelink, even as a homeless 17-year-old, and he found himself jumping through ‘many hoops’.

However Mr Sanders said his experiences living on the street and relying on Centrelink taught him valuable lessons he still applies today.

‘Every rich person who has never been on Centrelink thinks it’s just free cash going out but it’s not like that, I had social workers and the whole kit and caboodle,’ he told news.com.au.

He said the experience made him feel worthless and as if he was a ‘burden’ on the rest of society.

The young entrepreneur said what was the most trying time of his life had prepared him for success, but it was also a feeling he wouldn’t forget anytime soon.

‘Making all this money now is great but it doesn’t really feel real. I have a company worth millions of dollars but sometimes I still catch myself fretting about a $3 bagel and asking myself, ‘do you really need this?’ he said.

Mr Sanders has been open about some of the tools and methods he has used to find continued success.

Techniques which helped him go from being homeless on the street to having a company worth millions.

Things like ensuring you get a full eight hours sleep and never wearing a suit might sound counterproductive for a budding mogul, but Mr Sanders swears it’s the right way to go.

‘I think the most important thing you can do is dress to be yourself. I never wear suits. If I am heading into a meeting or have a long day at the office, I wear whatever I like and what makes me feel comfortable,’ he told 7NEWS last year.

‘Seeing a 21-year-old wearing an expensive tailored suit has the potential to do more harm than good because it could give off the wrong impression.’

He said it was also important for entrepreneurs to ensure they maintained a strict work-life balance, and claims to do otherwise would ultimately impact on productivity.

Mr Sanders said no matter what, he puts paramount importance in getting at least eight hours of sleep every night.

‘Many people also think that they need to be awake and working all night to be successful. But you can’t deprive yourself of sleep for the sake of your business. I always sleep eight or more hours each night so I can be at the top of my game,’ he said.

Perspective building is another crucial element to his success and he said reading books, magazines and any other content on your topic of interest would achieve this goal.

Mr Sanders said while his final two tips appeared obvious, many overlooked their importance -investing in yourself, and looking at what spending can be cut to put more money towards your goals.

The final tip Mr Sanders has is to get into business for your passion and not with a single end goal of making money because you ‘will never find success’.

He said living on the streets for almost a year was also the huge driving force for his success but not one he will recommend for others.

‘Although there were a lot of negative moments, I think the experience of being homeless taught me a lot of resilience and matured me greatly,’ he said.

‘I wouldn’t be the same person if it were not for that. Going through a hardship like that also made me a lot more confident when dealing with stressful situations.’

The young millionaire found success with his Search Engine Optimisation software Studiohawk which helps other businesses gain stronger footholds online and in turn find more business.

Mr Sanders had first developed the software at 16 years old and before he found himself homeless.

He said it was the desperation to get out of his bad living situation that drove him to relaunch the idea.

Soon enough he had gained a portfolio of loyal clients who quickly spread the word about a young SEO master who was working wonders for his clients.

On August 2 Mr Sanders announced the winner of the 2019 Australian Business Awards in the category Marketing Innovation only months after being honoured as the Rising Star at the B2B Young Hero Awards 2019.

His company recorded $3million in revenue in its last financial year.