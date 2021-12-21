Once upon a time, Britain was home to an armoured millipede the size of a Mini Cooper.

Once upon a time, Britain was home to an armored millipede the size of a Mini Cooper.

It was nine feet long and weighed eight stone, according to scientists.

It was known as Arthropleura, and it trundled through the coastal forests on hundreds of legs 326 million years ago, long before the dinosaurs, when Britain had a tropical climate and was close to the equator.

After a cliff slide in Howick Beach, Northumberland, students discovered a 2ft 6in-long fossil of part of its exoskeleton by accident.

It was used by experts to calculate the entire length.

The largest invertebrate in recorded history is Arthropleura.

There were only two other examples found, both in Germany, but this one was older and larger.

“It was an incredibly exciting find,” said Dr Neil Davies of Cambridge University.

We had to carry the fossil four times because it was so big.”

