Once upon a time, millipedes the size of cars scurried around the north of England.

Millipedes the size of cars used to scurry around the north of England.

The creature, dubbed Arthropleura, was the world’s largest known invertebrate animal.

According to a new study, millipedes as large as cars once roamed the north of England.

A 75-centimeter fossil segment discovered by Cambridge University researchers suggests a creature 2.7 meters long and weighing around 50 kilograms.

It is the world’s largest millipede fossil, dating from the Carboniferous Period, more than 100 million years before the Age of Dinosaurs.

The creature, known as Arthropleura, was the largest-known invertebrate animal of all time, outstripping the previous record-holders, ancient sea scorpions.

Only two other Arthropleura fossils have been discovered, both from Germany and both much smaller than the new specimen.

The specimen, which was discovered on a beach in Northumberland about 40 miles north of Newcastle, is made up of multiple articulated exoskeleton segments that resemble modern millipedes in shape.

“It was an incredible find,” said Neil Davies of Cambridge University, “but the fossil is so large that it took four of us to carry it up the cliff face.”

Northumberland had a more tropical climate in the Carboniferous Period, when Great Britain was near the Equator, than it does today.

The scattered vegetation around a series of creeks and rivers provided food for invertebrates and early amphibians.

Arthropleura must have had a high-nutrient diet to grow to such a large size, according to the researchers.

“While we can’t be certain what they ate, there were plenty of nutritious nuts and seeds available in the leaf litter at the time, and they could have been predators feeding on other invertebrates and even small vertebrates like amphibians,” Dr Davies explained.

The Journal of the Geological Society published a paper on the discovery.

Millipedes as big as cars once strode around north of England