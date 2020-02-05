One al-Shabab terrorist killed, two compounds destroyed in Somalia week-long operations

MOGADISHU, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Somali and U.S. security forces have killed an al-Shabab terrorist and destroyed two compounds of the militant group in southern Somalia in week-long operations, the United States Africa Command (Africom) said Monday.

The results were recorded during the airstrikes on various targets in the Jan. 23-29 operations in order to disrupt and disable the al-Shabab expansion beyond Somalia, into Kenya recently for example.

“We assess these compounds were used by al-Shabab militants to organize and plan violent terrorist actions against innocent Somali citizens,” Gregory Hadfield, Africom’s deputy director for intelligence, said in a statement.

Hadfield said the two al-Shabab compounds were located in the Jamame and in Jilib areas. “We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of these airstrikes,” he added.

The Somali government and partner forces have intensified military raids against the al-Shabab insurgents, including airstrikes by U.S. forces largely targeting important al-Shabab members based in southern Somalia where the group still has strongholds.