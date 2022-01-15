DirecTV has dropped One America News, a popular conservative show.

DirecTV has dropped One America News, a conservative favorite.

Gerry Smith is a reporter for Bloomberg News.

NEW YORK — One America News Network, a conservative channel that has been chastised for spreading false information and has a devoted following among former President Donald Trump, will be dropped by DirecTV, one of the largest pay-TV providers in the United States.

When the contract for OAN’s two channels expires, the satellite-TV provider has informed OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., that the channels will no longer be carried.

Herring Networks also owns AWE, a lifestyle channel with the abbreviation “A Wealth of Entertainment.”

“We informed Herring Networks that, after a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

The contract between DirecTV and Herring Networks expires in early April, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Herring Networks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

OAN relies heavily on its largest distributor, DirecTV, to reach its target audience.

The channel is still available on Verizon FiOS and smaller pay-TV providers, according to its website.

The show is also available to watch on KlowdTV, an online television service.

Three other major providers, Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc., and Dish Network Corp., have never carried OAN.

Since April 2017, DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T Inc. and TPG through a joint venture, has offered OAN to customers after Herring Networks won a lawsuit forcing the satellite-TV provider to carry the channels.

OAN became one of Trump’s favorite channels during his presidency.

In 2020, he boosted OAN’s popularity by disparaging an elderly protester who was knocked down and injured by police on national television during a protest in Buffalo.

Critics have urged television distributors to drop the network.

“OAN’s support for the ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen, as well as the fact that it consistently gives air time to conspiracy theories and misinformation on COVID-19, transforms it from a participant in the marketplace of ideas to a peddler of toxic lies,” wrote John Bergmayer, legal director of the advocacy group Public Knowledge, in a November blog post.

Pay-TV companies like DirecTV have been losing subscribers…

