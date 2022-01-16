One America News, a Trump-friendly channel on DirecTV, is being phased out.

BOSTON — DirecTV is planning to drop One America News Network, reducing the reach of the right-wing TV channel that has been criticized for spreading false information, including the former president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election.

Herring Networks, the owner of OAN, has been informed, according to the satellite television provider.

When their contract with Inc. expires, the company will no longer carry their two channels.

AWA is a lifestyle channel.

OAN is expected to be removed from millions of homes as a result of the decision.

In an emailed statement, a DirecTV spokesman said, “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not intend to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires.”

The spokesman declined to say when the contract will expire, but Bloomberg News, which broke the story on Friday, said it will end in early April.

Herring Networks, based in San Diego, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The largest distributor of OAN, according to Bloomberg, is DirecTV.

Herring claims that OAN is available through Verizon FiOS and a number of smaller TV providers on its website.

It’s also available to watch online.

OAN is not carried by major cable companies such as Comcast and Charter.

ATandamp;T owns a 70% stake in DirecTV, which has been carrying OAN since April 2017 after settling a lawsuit requiring it to do so.

Herring Networks claimed ATandamp;T broke a deal to carry OAN on DirecTV, which it bought in 2015.

During Trump’s presidency, OAN became a favorite of his and has continued to report on his claim that the 2020 presidential election will be rigged against him – a claim that is directly contradicted by facts and extensive reporting.

It has broadcast Trump’s post-presidency appearances live, with its reporters refusing to refute his false claims.

At a rally in Arizona on Saturday night, Trump defended OAN, saying, “I love One America News,” and threatening to boycott DirecTV’s parent company, ATandamp;T.

Trump said, “This is horrible.”

“It’s a wonderful network.”

This is a fantastic group.

I watch it on a regular basis, and you truly get the truth.

And now they want to cancel them for political reasons — purely political reasons….

