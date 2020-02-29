One by one, these are the 3 cases confirmed with coronavirus in Mexico

The Health Secretary confirmed Three imported cases of coronavirus in Mexico, which does not imply a national or health emergency, said Hugo López – Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion.

In a press conference he explained that the three imported cases are men of 35, 41 and 59 years respectively, all traveled to a convention in Bergamo, Italy, where they maintained contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In company of Gustavo Reyes Terán, head of the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals, and of Jose Luis Alomy, director of Epidemiology, the undersecretary explained that to date 37 suspicious cases have been ruled out and three are under investigation; two in Guanajuato and one in Durango.

On the three positive cases, he highlighted that the one who is hospitalized in the INER He could be released next Sunday since his symptoms are not serious.

“We decided to hospitalize this 35-year-old patient because we wanted to maintain the isolation to facilitate the contact study. It is not urgent that discharge, but it could happen on Sunday, but it is not released, but the isolation protocol continues 14 days”.

The other two cases are the 41-year-old man who remains isolated in Sinaloa and his travel companion has no symptoms and is therefore not considered imported case.

The third positive case is a 59-year-old patient who is not familiar with the other confirmed cases, but who traveled to Italy to a convention. “The three have mild symptoms and that is why it was preferred to have him at home with his family while confirming, but the isolation will be maintained,” he said.

He stressed that the country is in the initial phase of importation that may or may not go to a secondary spread, so that it works to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

“The very understandable expectation of the population is to have zero cases, frankly, based on science, this is not possible in Mexico or any other country. But the spread of the virus can be kept at bay, we could succeed if we control the small community outbreaks. “

López-Gatell Ramírez indicated that from now on three scenarios could occur: the local transmission, community or widespread. “The first could last for weeks or never happen, the second scenario is a wider community transmission of a few hundred people and, in general, estimates indicate that it could take up to eight weeks or never occur.”

The federal official called on the population to help contain the infections through hygiene measures.

“You have to do frequent handwashing, prompt attention to symptoms or the report of any suspected cases that have a history of traveling to China, Italy, Korea or Iran and present symptoms of a cold or advanced respiratory disease, you will have the necessary tests to confirm or rule out, and without a travel history it could be a national respiratory disease such as cold or flu. “