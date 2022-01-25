One day after Chambersburg’s ordinance was revoked, Democratic lawmakers called on the legislature to enact non-discriminatory protections.

One day after Chambersburg’s ordinance was revoked, Democratic lawmakers called on the legislature to enact nondiscriminatory protections.

One day after a borough became the first in the commonwealth to revoke such a measure at the local level, the heads of Pennsylvania’s legislative LGBTQ Caucuses are urging the General Assembly to enact a non-discriminatory statute.

Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny), Brian Sims (D-Phila.), and Katie Muth (D-Berks) are co-chairs of the LGBTQ Caucus.

Katie Muth, D-Berks, and the other co-chairs of the LGBTQ Caucus slammed the Chambersburg Borough Council’s decision on Monday night to repeal an anti-discrimination ordinance for LGBTQ people.

“The Republican-led Chambersburg Borough Council committed a shameful action last night by repealing their local nondiscrimination ordinance,” the three lawmakers wrote in a joint statement.

“That vote is a dangerous step backwards, putting LGBTQ Pennsylvanians in a vulnerable position by removing their right to sue if they are denied housing, education, or public accommodations because of who they are or who they love.”

“A family of two moms stopping for dinner on a road trip through Chambersburg can now be denied service at a restaurant.”

“A trans man’s rental application for a new apartment can be denied solely because his gender does not match the sex he was assigned at birth.”

By repealing the ordinance, Chambersburg became the first of the 70 Pennsylvania municipalities to do so.

Gettysburg, Shippensburg, Camp Hill, Carlisle, and Harrisburg are among the other municipalities in the area.

In the entire northeast corridor, Pennsylvania is the only state without anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.

Twenty-two states, including the rest of the northeast, have enacted anti-discrimination legislation on a statewide level.

Democrats have proposed comprehensive legislation prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity since 2001.

House Bill 300, the most recent version of such legislation, is currently before the House State Government Committee.

The bill “has not received a vote, let alone a hearing,” according to the lawmakers.

“We’re asking Republican leadership once again to allow HB 300 to be voted on, so that someone’s civil rights are no longer determined by their ZIP code.”

Despite over three hours of testimony from borough residents pleading with council to keep the ordinance intact, the Republican majority repealed protections for residents from discrimination based on their sexual orientation…

