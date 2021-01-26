One dead, 21 injured in fire in central Spain

MADRID, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — One person was killed and 21 others were injured Tuesday in a fire in a residential building in the town of Alcala de Henares, which is close to the capital city of Madrid in central Spain.

Emergency services confirmed that a 72-year-old man died as a result of smoke inhalation in the fire, while two of the injured are in serious conditions.

The fire began in the early morning hours in a three-story building. Seven fire engines were called on to deal with the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Alcala de Henares is famous for being the hometown of the Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes, the author of the world-famous Don Quixote.