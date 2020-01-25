One dead, four injured in migrants car accident in northern Greece

ATHENS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — A car carrying 11 migrants crashed in northern Greece on Thursday resulting in one dead and four injured, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The accident happened in the outskirts of the city of Kavala near the land border with Turkey after the driver lost control of the car in an attempt to break through a police check, according to the report citing police sources.

The nationalities of the victim and injured, as well as the rest of the passengers, have not been identified yet.

Similar cases have been reported in recent months, as refugee, migrant influx through the land border reached 14,891 people in 2019, according to the UN High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) data, in addition to 59,457 who landed on the Greek islands.

Earlier in January, 13 people were injured in a similar accident in Thessaloniki city, including a Greek driver whose car was hit by a speeding car carrying mainly migrants from Bangladesh. Two Syrians, including the 17-year old driver of the car, were arrested on charges of human smuggling.