One Grinch is hell-bent on suffocating the festive spirit in the United Kingdom – Dr. Jenny Harries

One Grinch is on a mission to extinguish Britain’s Christmas spirit – Dr Jenny Harries

ONE grump is hell-bent on extinguishing the Christmas spirit.

Dr. Jenny Harries, the director of the Health Security Agency, wants to put an end to all unnecessary socializing now that the Omicron ­variant is spreading.

Despite the fact that no one knows how dangerous it is.

“We’re Totally Prepared For Any Pandemic” (Feb 2020), “Masks Make Covid Worse” (March 2020), and “Let’s Go Racing At Cheltenham” (all March 2020) are among Dr Harries’ previous hits.

Her most recent directive reeks of over-compensation.

It’s no surprise that the government dismisses it in favor of a massive new vaccine program.

That’s the best course of action until we learn more.

When it comes to Dr. Harries’ knee-jerk reactions,

,.

,.

Jenny, don’t make a hasty decision.

WHAT an unexpected turn of events.

The Martin Bashir scandal, which brought the BBC into disrepute and earned Prince William an unprecedented rebuke, received only 212 minutes in a BBC two-parter on the Royals and the media.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan could just as well have produced the rest of this flimsy and ultimately pointless documentary.

If it had, it couldn’t have been more biased in their favor.

Since Ed Miliband’s shadow cabinet, Labour’s new shadow cabinet is the most credible and electable in the party’s history.

True, Miliband’s campaign was untrustworthy and unpopular.

However, it was still preferable to the Corbynite rabble that followed, as well as Keir Starmer’s initial choice.

This new one is also an upgrade.

Wes Streeting, Yvette Cooper, and Bridget Phillipson, to name a few.

The real issue, however, is Starmer.

Despite the Government’s many unforced errors, his listless leadership and lack of charisma leave floating voters cold.

And, given his need to reclaim Leave-supporting communities, Sir Keir’s offer of all his People’s Vote allies as a possible government is “brave.”

After a dreadful few weeks, a stronger Labour team should serve as a wake-up call for Boris Johnson and his Cabinet.

They seem to be in desperate need of one.

HAS PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron lost his marbles?

The solution to the migrant crisis isn’t for us to process UK asylum claims in France and then ferry successful applicants across the English Channel.

The problem is that French police are stopping the boats.

It consists of them putting an end to human trafficking by returning illegal immigrants and requiring them to apply for asylum in the EU.

Britain must not take asylum seekers from France’s safety.

,

.. but from war-torn areas where they are at risk.