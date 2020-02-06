One in eight anti-Semitic cases in 2019 was linked to Labour Party, new figures suggest

One in eight anti-Semitic incidents recorded last year was linked to the Labour Party.

A charity that monitors anti-Jewish hate crime said there were 1,805 cases, up seven per cent on the previous 12 months.

They included 224 in which the offender or abuse expressed was connected to Labour and its supporters. By contrast, 126 were linked to the far-Right.

Most worryingly, there were 158 violent assaults – the highest on record and a 25 per cent jump on the previous year.

The Community Security Trust charity said four out of ten hate incidents were online.

Chief executive David Delew said: ‘2019 was another difficult year for British Jews and it is no surprise recorded incidents reached yet another high.

‘It is clear that social media and mainstream politics are places where anti-Semitism and racism need to be driven out if things are to improve.’

The charity said most incidents were in December and February when there was intense debate over claims of Jewish hate within Labour.

In February, three MPs left the party over leader Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of the crisis.

It was also the month Mr Corbyn’s ally Chris Williamson was suspended over comments.

In December there was widespread debate about Labour’s failure to tackle anti-Semitism in the run-up to the election.

The CST’s total number of anti-Semitic incidents was the highest since records began in 1984.

A Labour Party spokesman said: ‘Anti-Semitism has no place in the Labour Party and we are taking more decisive action than ever before, and more than any other political party, to root out this bigotry and racism.’