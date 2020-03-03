One in five U.S. immigrants has no health insurance: expert

GENEVA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Up to 20 percent of the immigrants in the United States do not have health insurance, an expert said here Monday during the on-going 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Immigrants’ barriers to access health care include language, low education, low income, immigration status and lack of health insurance, said Liliana Osorio, director of the Health Initiative of the Americas at the University of California, at a side-event meeting.

As a nation of immigrants, 44.7 million immigrants lived in the United States in 2018, accounting for 13.7 percent of U.S. population, she said, adding that the immigrants, however, have to face policies that limit their access to healthcare and public services.

“The health of a country is also the health of its immigrants,” she stressed.

The expert also expressed concern over the U.S.-Mexico border humanitarian crisis in 2019, saying that throughout the year, 850,000 migrants were apprehended, 70,000 unaccompanied children held in U.S. detention, and 5,500 children forced to be separated from their parents. Enditem