One in four puppies sold in Britain are separated from their mums too soon, study finds

ONE in four puppies sold in Britain are separated from their mothers too soon — far more than first thought, a study says.

Vets warned dogs bought before eight weeks old are more likely to be badly behaved as their brains and social skills do not develop properly.

It means they also face more risk of being abandoned by their owners.

Experts using data from UK survey “Generation Pup” found a quarter of more than 1,800 owners bought underage pups — “considerably higher” than earlier believed.

One in 12 were acquired without viewing the mum, another legal requirement.

British Veterinary Association president Daniella Dos Santos said rehoming pups at eight weeks and up meant they were fully and properly weaned.

She said: “Staying with their mother . . . plays a vital role in social and behavioural development.”

Dr Federica Pirrone, from the University of Milan, said seeing that a puppy’s mum was “unstressed and free from behavioural problems” gave a very good indication her pup would be too.

