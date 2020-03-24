One in four Spaniards collects food and basic necessities

Spaniards’ perception of the coronavirus has changed dramatically in less than a month. Also habits to combat it, after a week confined to their homes by the state of alarm to contain the expansion of the Covid-19.

At the end of February, when the cases in Spain were numbered only by the tens, only 20% avoided touching things things that have been manipulated by other people, according to the survey carried out on February 25 and 26 by Nethodology, a consulting firm specialized in analysis of consumer behavior. Now, 82% of Spaniards avoid touching objects manipulated by strangers. So, only 24% used hand sanitizers. Now the percentage rises to 80% of Spaniards, according to the survey carried out on March 18 and 19.

28% are wearing a respirator, compared to 3% just three weeks before. One in four Spaniards is accumulating food and basic necessities due to fear of shortages, a behavior that, despite being a minority, is five times more than at the end of February, when the collection was made by 5% of Spaniards . The authorities have repeated over and over that the supply is guaranteed, and the long lines of the first days of the state of alarm have already disappeared.

Worry and fear

The previous survey highlighted that half of the Spaniards were doing absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That idea has already disappeared from the questioned valuations.

Now it is necessary to reduce spending or save, as half of the respondents do. At the end of the day, the survey highlights, concern (89% of the respondents, 30 points more than in the previous survey), mistrust (78%, 19 points more) and fear (72) have prevailed among the majority. %, 22 points more). Another feeling that has risen noticeably is that of surprise, highlighted by 68%, 22 points more.

Distraction at home

The survey reveals what Spaniards are spending time during home confinement. The most repeated activities are: cleaning the home, 69%; talk and chat with family and friends (68%); watch movies or series (54%); listening to music (48%); and watch television (47%). One in four is taking advantage of the time to study and train.

Methodology

-Monitoring of social networks and analysis of online searches from January 19 to March 19, 2020. Responsible: Nethodology.

-Telephone survey:

First wave from February 25 to 26, 2020. Sample size: 622 cases. Sample error: 3.9% for a confidence level of 95%. Responsible: ASU Fieldwork.

Second wave from March 18 to 19, 2020. Sample size: 415 cases. Sample error: 4.9% for a confidence level of 95%. Responsible: ASU Fieldwork. .