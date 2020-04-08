One injured as fire engulfs new building at Berlin City Palace (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Fire brigades have been deployed in downtown Berlin after a major blaze broke out inside a newly built part of the City Palace, which is currently undergoing reconstruction. At least one person was injured.

Some 80 emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene and the fire department has established a security cordon around the site while the situation is being brought under control.

Hier ein längeres Video pic.twitter.com/DtEpIVY9v0 — afterlife27 (@afterlife277) April 8, 2020

Police said that there was “no evidence” that the fire had been started deliberately.

#BREAKING: Fire reported at Berlin’s Humboldt Forumpic.twitter.com/jrtSgwxvGJ — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) April 8, 2020

A spokesperson for the Humboldt Forum, which will be housed inside the building after the reconstruction, told DPA that a tar boiler may have exploded on the construction site.

9 Uhr 40…9 Uhr 50…#berlin#HumboldtForumpic.twitter.com/QWiZkhK6vm — 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Andreas Heimann (@AndreasWebdev) April 8, 2020

The fire commissioner has ordered an investigation into the incident.

The historic Berlin City Palace was the main residence of the Kings of Prussia and German Emperors. It was heavily damaged during WWII and stood in ruins, until being finally demolished in the 1950s. The authorities are currently reconstructing the iconic building as an art and history museum.

