One killed, two missing as boat capsizes in waters off Indonesia’s North Sumatra

JAKARTA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — One person was killed and two others went missing after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in waters off Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, Head of the Provincial Search and Rescue Office Toto Mulyono said on Sunday.

The boat dipped into Tanjung Tiram waters in Batubara district due to leaking on its hull, Toto disclosed.

“One boday was retrieved today (Sunday). Now we are searching for the two others,” he told Xinhua by phone.

Based on the wind direction and movement of the wave on the scene, the head of the office said the search and rescue mission would focus on the waters northwest of the accident site.

The operation is involving personnel of the Search and Rescue Office and the Maritime Security Board as well as sailors.

Meanwhile, Head of the Operation Unit of the Search and Rescue Office Zul Indra said the rescuers were divided into two teams with two ships to find the two missing.

Eight of the eleven people on board survived the sea accident two days ago, he told Xinhua.