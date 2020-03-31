One legend meets another, as Dylan releases song on JFK

ANKARA

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, releasing his first song in eight years, decided to swing big, tackling the traumatic 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

“Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years,” Dylan, 78, wrote on Twitter Friday.

“This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan,” added the Nobel laureate.

Named “Murder Most Foul,” the 17-minute song hits on key events from the 1960s in addition to the JFK assassination, the inspiration for countless books, movies, and conspiracy theories.

Known for such classics as Blowin’ in the Wind, Like a Rolling Stone, and Mr. Tambourine Man, Dylan released his most recent album in 2012.

In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Kennedy, the 35th U.S. president, was killed on Nov. 22, 1963, during a motorcade in Dallas, Texas, the first of several assassinations that scarred Americans during the 1960s.

*Writing by Handan Kazanci