One London Street Solves EV Charging Dilemma

This is a bit of a PR stunt and is in no way happening anywhere other than along one privileged road right now, but it does at least show it’s possible to charge electric cars when they’re all nose-to-tail down a residential road, as occupants of London’s Sutherland Avenue have all been sorted with an entire street’s worth of lamppost electric charging hardware. Trip hazards be-mostly-gone.

It’s been a massive effort and we suspect there are many pairs of aching balls and tits out there as a result, but thanks to Westminster City Council, Siemens and Ubitricity all chipping in, 24 lampposts kitted out with accessible trickle-vend electricity are now on hand for residents. We can only imagine a scenario where Jeremy Clarkson pretends he lives there, pretends to have a flat battery in a car he’s pretending is his, then pretends someone’s in his parking spot and his cable isn’t quite long enough to reach. Imagine his jowls a-flapping as he shakes his head at some other bastard’s 2013 Leaf that’s in the way. He phones the emergency services and who should arrive but… Richard Hammond in… a Corvette Stingray.

Here’s a quote from Siemens’ Cedrik Neike, made back in the sunlit days of a couple of weeks ago, when too many cars driving about the place was the biggest problem our cities faced: “We know that half of London’s air pollution is caused by road transport and Westminster is a particularly busy area. While we cannot solve the challenge of air quality overnight, the ‘Electric Avenue, W9’ is an important showcase of what’s possible using existing city infrastructure. It illustrates how residential streets will look in the near future, and accelerates the shift to zero emission vehicles.” [Siemens via TNW]