BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of foreign nationals in China stays the same, while that of cured and discharged cases has risen from seven to eight, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Geng Shuang made the announcement at an online press briefing.

According to Geng earlier, altogether 27 foreigners in China have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.