One of Australia’s biggest internet providers is smashed by nationwide outage

One of the biggest internet providers in Australia has been hit by a serious nationwide outrage, leaving thousands of customers furious.

A meltdown at TPG saw customers lose both internet and phone connections while the company’s support websites and hotlines also failed.

After a catastrophic technical problem, more than 11,600 users reported problems just after lunchtime on Wednesday.

Customers were affected in every Australian state, and users were still experiencing problems hours later despite the issue being resolved.

The outage was reported to be due to a server issue.

‘We have experienced an unplanned outage which affected both our phone and internet services,’ TPG admitted.

‘Our network engineers have immediately engaged and resolved the issue.

‘Customers should see services progressively restored as the restoration continues.’

But customers took to social media to vent their fury about how the company handles such situations.

One wrote: ‘I love how TPG Telecom Twitter page never talks about outages and I have to find out from other Twitter uses that there’s a nationwide outage.’

Another added: ‘It would be just nice to just text us that there has been an issue.’

Others struggled to get any advice about what had happened to their service.

‘There appears to be a big outage and your customer service is unreachable. Can you please advice?’ one frustrated user wrote to the company on Twitter.

It comes as TPG Telecoms and Vodafone expect to soon hear a federal judge’s decision about their proposed merger.

Most industry experts expect the judge to reverse the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s decision to block the deal.

If successful, they will merge into one $15 billion company.

The new merged entity could force Telstra and Optus to lower their phone and internet plan prices in order to compete for customers, including at the low-price point.

‘With this merger we will be a more formidable competitor against Optus and Telstra,’ TPG chairman and chief executive David Teoh said in a statement.