One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brigadier General Charles McGee, dies at the age of 102.

Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, died in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 102.

McGee’s family described him as a “living legend” who was known for his “kind-hearted, humble nature, who saw positivity in every turn,” according to a statement.

“He spent the last half-century inspiring future generations to pursue careers in aviation, but he also encouraged others to be the best they could be, to pursue their dreams, and to persevere in the face of adversity.”

McGee served in three wars: World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, flying 409 combat missions.

He served in the military for over 30 years.

Throughout his career, he received a slew of awards.

He was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007 and the Meritorious Service to Aviation Award by the National Business Aviation Association in 2012.

McGee was enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011.

