One of the longest weeks in political history for the Prime Minister.

Tory backbenchers are openly debating who should succeed Boris Johnson.

The news has taken a turn for the worse.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are on the move with the Prime Minister in jeopardy, as we reveal.

The Chancellor met with over 100 Conservative MPs this week to discuss the cost of living squeeze.

Of course, the prospect of becoming the Conservative Party’s leader was the furthest thing from his mind.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss will dine with Tory MPs this weekend.

“She meets with MPs on a regular basis to discuss foreign policy,” says a source close to her.

I’m hoping they have a lively discussion about British soft power in Africa’s equatorial regions.

Priti Patel, a social liberal, is also laying out her vision for Britain.

In politics, a week is a long time, as Harold Wilson supposedly observed in 1964.

Last week, the Culture Secretary backed calls for the national anthem to be broadcast every night on the BBC.

No. 10 issued an apology to the Queen on Friday for holding two Downing Street lockdown parties on the eve of her husband’s funeral.

A basement DJ and one lackey sent out with a suitcase to buy wine are just two of the mind-boggling details about this latest rule-breaking party.

Dominic Cummings is out for retaliation.

She writes that he has a grid that he uses to plan damaging leaks against Johnson, and one source says, “He does his best work in the gutter.”

Tory MPs are concerned about the government’s ability to function and deliver a “normal” agenda against this chaotic backdrop.

The House of Commons ran out of things to do on Wednesday and adjourned at 3.30 p.m., giving plotters more time.

So, grab your empty suitcase, head down to the wine aisle at Co-op, and we'll see you on Monday.

