One of the UK’s ‘coolest’ postcodes to move to in 2022 has been named as a tiny Scottish island.

Tanera Mr is an exclusive island off the coast of Ullapool in the Inner Hebrides, described by The Times as “one for Succession junkies.”

“Since hedge fund manager Ian Wace bought it for £1.7 million in 2017, with the vision of turning it into a luxury retreat, there have been many changes, including the addition of a cinema built in a converted vintage steamship,” The Times writes.

“Think Adrien Brody’s windswept isle in Succession when it comes to the vibe.”

Wace’s wife, the 1990s supermodel and Ralph Lauren muse Saffron Aldridge, is a regular, and Prince Harry is said to have paid a visit.

This all sounds wonderful, but there’s a catch: the island is still only accessible by invitation.”

