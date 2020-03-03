One patient dies of coronavirus in northern France – mayor

PARIS, March 2 – One patient has died of coronavirus in northern France, bringing the death toll in the country to three, the mayor of the city of Compiegne told BFM TV on Monday.

French newspaper Le Parisien had earlier cited the mayor, Philippe Marini, and other sources as saying there had been two deaths in the north linked to the coronavirus in France.

“There was some doubt on another case, of a person who was transported to the hospital in Amiens, and eventally, Covid-19 test was negative,” Marini told BFM TV.

As of Sunday, France had 130 confirmed cases of the flu-like disease. The French Health Ministry said it could not confirm the information on the fatalities and a press conference was planned for later this evening. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Alison Williams, Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens)