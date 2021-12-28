One person has been arrested as a possible ‘active shooter’ at a Walmart in Kansas City, Missouri.

One person has been arrested as a possible ‘active shooter’ at a Walmart store in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Monday, a Walmart store in Missouri was reported to have an active shooter.

At the Walmart Supercenter on the 8550 block of North Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City, one person has been detained by police.

On Monday evening, local reporter Lara Moritz announced the news on Twitter.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

Police have been contacted by the Sun.

The problem is still present.

