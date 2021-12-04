One person has died and dozens have been injured when an Indonesian volcano erupts, spewing ash and gas.

A volcano in Indonesia has erupted, spewing ash and gas; one person has died and dozens have been injured.

AGOES BASOEKI of the Associated Press contributed to this article.

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — In a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains on Saturday, the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas, and lava down its slopes.

At least one villager died as a result of the burns, and dozens more were taken to the hospital.

Several villages in East Java province were blanketed by falling ash from Mount Semeru’s eruption in Lumajang district.

A thunderstorm and days of rain triggered the eruption, which eroded and eventually collapsed the lava dome atop the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Semeru.

On Saturday, he said, hot gas and lava flows reached up to 800 meters (2,624 feet) and reached a nearby river at least twice.

According to the agency, people should stay at least 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the crater’s mouth.

“Several villages have been engulfed in darkness due to thick columns of ash,” said Thoriqul Haq, the district head of Lumajang.

Hundreds of people were evacuated to temporary shelters or to other safe areas, he said, adding that the evacuation was hampered by a power outage.

According to Haq, the debris and lava mixed with the rain created thick mud that destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang and Malang’s neighboring district, as well as a smaller bridge.

Despite an increase in activity since Wednesday, Semeru’s alert level has remained at the third highest of four levels since it first erupted last year, and Indonesia’s Volcanology Center for Geological Hazard Mitigation did not raise it this week, according to Lelono.

According to Indah Masdar, the deputy district head, one man died from severe burns, and 41 others were hospitalized with burn injuries.

Two villagers have been reported missing, and several sand miners have been trapped in isolated areas along the village river, according to her.

According to Masdar, volcanic debris destroyed entire houses in Curah Kobokan village.

People screaming and running under a massive ash cloud, their faces wet from rain mixed with volcanic dust, were seen on television.

There were no fatalities the last time Semeru erupted, in January.

Because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Indonesia, an archipelago of over 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

