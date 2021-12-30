One person was injured in a car bombing in northern Syria.
Security forces launch an investigation into the possibility of the YPGPKK terrorist group being involved.
Syria, AZAZ
On Thursday, a car bomb attack in Azaz, northern Syria, resulted in one person being injured.
The explosion, according to preliminary reports, caused property damage in the Syrian opposition-held city.
The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The attack was investigated by security forces, who suspected it was planned by the terrorist group YPGPKK.
* Mahmoud Barakat is the author of this article.