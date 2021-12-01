One person was killed and another was injured in a horror gym shooting during a basketball game at Humboldt High School in Tennessee.

The shooting took place in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym, according to reports.

A game against Northside High School drew students to the school.

Law enforcement has not released the names of the two people shot.

The injured person was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment, and medical personnel and police were on the scene.

According to local reports, the shooting was the result of an altercation between two adults.

According to the school district, there were no students involved and no students were injured.

The suspect has yet to be apprehended, according to authorities.

Wednesday high school classes, as well as all other school-related activities on that day, have been canceled, according to a statement from the Humboldt City School System.

“Local authorities are conducting an investigation, and more information about the incident will be released soon,” the statement said.

More to come…

