One person was killed in a shooting in Harrisburg, and the suspect was apprehended following a chase and a crash.

One person was killed in a shooting in Harrisburg, and the suspect was apprehended after a chase and a crash.

A shooting in the 1300 block of Liberty Street killed one person and injured at least one other on Wednesday morning.

According to District Attorney Fran Chardo, police arrested a suspect following a chase that ended in a crash in Londonderry Township.

Before 7 a.m., police were dispatched to the shooting near State Street, and the coroner remained on the scene until 8:30 a.m.

Multiple people were shot, according to Harrisburg police Deputy Chief Dennis Sorenson, with one confirmed death.

The gender of the deceased person was not revealed, nor were any other details about them.

The wounded people’s conditions were also unknown.

Sorenson said the investigation was still active Wednesday morning, spanning multiple jurisdictions.