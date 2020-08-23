‘One Piece’ 988 Spoilers: Powerful All-Star Prevented Momonosuke’ Rescue

“One Piece” Chapter 988 would reportedly reveal the reason why Shinobu and others were not able to rescue Momonosuke. In the recent chapter of the popular manga, fans witnessed how Kaido almost killed Oden’s son. Based on the latest spoilers for “One Piece” Chapter 988, Shinobu will also fail from rescuing the heir of the Kozuki clan.

“One Piece” Chapter 988: Failed Rescue

Thanks to “One Piece” fan and tipster Freddie-san, the fandom has a new set of information about “One Piece” Chapter 988. On Twitter, the tipster shared that despite the efforts of Shinobu and others, they were not able to rescue Oden’s son. The kunoichi tried her best to save Momonosuke, however their plan failed because King caught them.

:One Piece” Chapter 988 spoilers also revealed that Sanji would be there to save Shinobu and others. When Black Leg came to save them, he was intercepted by King, according to the spoilers. King reportedly asked Sanji if he is willing to give everything for Momonosuke. He encouraged the Straw Hats member to help Oden’s son but threatened him to use his sword.

“One Piece” Chapter 988: King vs. Sanji

An earlier set of spoilers shared on Reddit revealed that “One Piece” Chapter 988 would show the fight between Sanji and King. It appears that the latest spoilers from Freddie-san offered an explanation on how the fight started. Fans are excited to see this fight considering that King is a powerful opponent.

Also, Sanji has become overpowered in the previous chapters of the manga because of his raid suit from Germa 66. Fans are anticipating that Black Leg would again wear the raid suit, but this time the improved version courtesy of Ussop and Franky.

Meanwhile, “One Piece” Chapter 988 is set to arrive on August 24. The chapter is titled “I waited A Lot” and would reportedly show Kaido, Jack, The Minks, and scabbards on its first four pages. The manga will take a week-long break after “One Piece” Chapter 988.